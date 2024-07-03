Tamyra Mensah-Stock Debuts In WWE As Tyra Mae Steele

Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock made her highly anticipated in-ring debut for WWE this evening from Orlando, FL. She competed against Wren Sinclair in a match taped for the NXT Level Up digital series.

Vic Damone Jr. was in attendance for the match and shared that Tamara Mensah-Stock is using the name Tyra Mae Steele in WWE.

Wren Sinclair vs the debuting Tyra Mae Steele #WWENXT??? #NXTLEVELUP pic.twitter.com/wvpqWrz2lR — Vic Damone Jr (@dagreatest33) July 2, 2024

Tamyra Mensah-Stock won a gold medal in wrestling for Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in 2021). She dominated the 68kg women’s freestyle wrestling category, defeating Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu in the final match. Her Olympic greatness caught the attention of many, including WWE.

In 2023, she signed with WWE. This move marked the beginning of her transition from amateur wrestling to the world of professional wrestling entertainment.

Its OFFICIAL. I've signed with the @WWE

WHAT A FREAKING AWESOME OPPORTUNITY! @USAWrestling Sweep Queen out!

?? ? — Tamyra Mensah Stock (@MensahTamStock) May 6, 2023

While fellow Olympian Gable Steveson’s WWE journey derailed (he signed with the Buffalo Bills in May), Mensah-Stock’s journey from Olympic champion to WWE prospect has excited fans eager to see how her athletic skills and charismatic personality will translate to the unique world of pro wrestling.