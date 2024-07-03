12 Interesting Facts About WWE Money in the Bank

The annual WWE Money in the Bank PLE takes place this Saturday, July 6 at 7 ET / 4 PT. MITB is one of the most highly-anticipated wrestling events of the year and this will be no exception. The Money in the Bank 2024 match card is stacked, with two high-stakes championship matches and of course the Men’s and Women’s MITB matches.

Count us amongst the fans excited for this weekend. Similar to the Royal Rumble, the unpredictability stemming from the ‘stipulation’ element sets MITB apart.

- Advertisement -

There have been 30 Money in the Bank ladder matches in total since the concept’s inception in 2005 through 2023. This count includes:

The original single matches from 2005-2009

The brand-specific matches from 2010-2013

The unified matches from 2014-2016

The separate Men’s and Women’s matches from 2017 onwards

Stay tuned to SEScoops all weekend for our comprehensive coverage of WWE Money in the Bank 2024 and head over to our Money in the Bank hub for much more, including the full match card, match rules, a detailed explanation of what the winners get and more.

Interesting Facts about Money in the Bank:

CM Punk is the only superstar to win Money in the Bank twice consecutively (2008 and 2009). WWE Hall of Famer Edge is the only superstar to win Money in the Bank twice without winning the ladder match (he won in 2005 and then took the briefcase from Mr. Kennedy in 2007). The briefcase has changed hands without being cashed in three times: Mr. Kennedy lost it to Edge (2007), Otis lost it to The Miz (2020), and James Ellsworth retrieved it for Carmella, leading to a controversy and rematch (2017). John Cena was the first superstar to unsuccessfully cash in his contract (2012). Seth Rollins made history by cashing in during a match at WrestleMania 31, turning a singles match into a triple threat (2015). Carmella held her contract for 287 days, the longest of any superstar (2017-2018). Three superstars have cashed in on the same night they won the contract: Kane (2010), Alexa Bliss (2018), and Bayley (2019). The 2020 Money in the Bank matches were uniquely held at WWE Headquarters due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Asuka’s 2020 win resulted in her being awarded the Raw Women’s Championship without a cash-in match, as Becky Lynch relinquished the title due to pregnancy. Theory became the first superstar to attempt cashing in on a non-world championship when he challenged for the United States Championship in 2022. The 2023 event was the first to be held outside the United States, taking place in London, England. Logan Paul became the first non-contracted WWE performer to participate in a Money in the Bank ladder match in 2023.

Money in the Bank Craziest Moments

WWE released a new video highlighting the Top 10 most devastating crash landings in Money in the Bank history. Check it out now while it lasts, because this list will almost certainly be outdated after what’s in store this weekend.