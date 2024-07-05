Mohammad Hassan Recalls Being Heartbroken After Sudden WWE Exit

Wrestling is not a love story, it’s a fairy tale for masochists

The now-immortal words from the late Bray Wyatt is a perfect description of what people should be ready for while entering the business. For every success story, there are many heartbreaks to go along with it. For every superstar who makes a successful career in the business, there are many who have to live with the regret. It’s especially true for someone like Mohammad Hassan, who had to pay the price of being too good.

- Advertisement -

The former WWE star, real name Marc Copani recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet. He prominently talked about his career with the company formerly owned by Vince McMahon and the abrupt end of his run due to pressure from media and the TV Network.

When asked why he decided to leave the wrestling business altogether after WWE, Hassan explained that he was heartbroken and depressed at the way his run came to an end:

“It took me a while to really figure it out. I think I was a little depressed. I was definitely heartbroken; you know turned off. The constant traveling and the spotlight, it was fun while it lasted but it wasn’t for me. It took me a while to figure out that I just didn’t want to get back in there because it really was a huge heartbreaking moment for me.

- Advertisement -

You work so hard, you spend so much time just training, preparing and then it’s all taken away kind of for no reason. Like I didn’t do anything, I didn’t bomb any place. And I understand why the character was taken off TV, it absolutely had to be but I think that was the heartbreak for me. I was just out there doing the best that I could and the rug was pulled out from under me.”

It Changed My Perspective: Mohammad Hassan

Mohammad Hassan played his character to perfection and became one of the most talked about talents in WWE in a very short amount of time. When asked why the company didn’t consider repackaging him, the former wrestling star explained that he had moved on from wrestling by the time it would have been possible for fans to accept him in a new role:

“I had that conversation with several people at the time and it was possible but I wasn’t gonna be on TV for a long time because Hassan came so quick and had such a huge impact. They didn’t feel like anybody would recognize me as another character at least for a long time.

- Advertisement -

So that’s why I was off TV and I was home and then we ended up parting ways maybe a year later the WWE. After that I just didn’t want to do it anymore you know I wanted to do other things and like I said that huge letdown. I think kind of just changed my perspective on things.”

The 44-year-old also explained how the whole thing made him fall out of love with wrestling. According to him, it took him a long time to come to terms with it.

Mohammad Hassan made his debut in December 2003. He was presented as a heel who complained about anti-Arab prejudice in society and WWE. The character quickly became one of company’s top heels, sharing the ring with the likes of Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan.

His run came to an abrupt end due a segment where masked men attacked Undertaker on Hassan’s behalf. The pre-taped episode that aired on July 7, 2005 coincides with the London bombings, leading to huge backlash from main stream media. The pressure forced the company to keep him off TV and the character was written off after one final match against Taker at Great American Bash later that month.