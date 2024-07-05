Giulia’s WWE Debut Expected SummerSlam Weekend

Key Points:

Giulia is WWE-bound, but not expected at NXT Heatwave this Sunday

WWE is eager to add her to the mix and she’ll likely debut by the next NXT PLE

Japanese wrestling sensation Giulia is poised to make her WWE debut this summer, but fans will have to wait a few more weeks to see her in action. While she’s not expected at Sunday’s NXT Heatwave premium live event, Fightful Select reports her arrival is slated for WWE SummerSlam 2024 weekend in Cleveland, Ohio.

Before officially joining the NXT roster, Giulia must fulfill her Marigold commitments, including a match against Saree at Summer Destiny next weekend. Currently recuperating from a wrist injury, she’s expected to receive medical clearance for this bout.

WWE is eager to integrate her “as soon as possible,” recognizing her potential to reshape the NXT women’s division. As summer approaches, NXT Champion Roxanne Perez and North American Champion Kelani Jordan may face new challenges with Giulia’s impending arrival.

