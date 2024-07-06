Latest News

HomeNewsWWE

Drew McIntyre: ‘I Will Cash In The Money in the Bank Briefcase Tonight’

By Thomas Lowson

Drew McIntyre is immensely confident that he will win the Money in the Bank briefcase but doesn’t plan on holding the coveted opportunity for very long.

McIntyre will be one of six men to compete in tonight’s Money in the Bank ladder match, alongside Andrade, Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight, Chad Gable, and Jey Uso. Speaking at the Money in the Bank kick-off show in Toronto, Ontario, McIntyre made his intentions as Mr. Money in the Bank crystal clear.

“When I win, I’m cashing in [at Money in the Bank.] I’m going to leave as world champion, and you’re all going to know what I already know, that Drew McIntyre is the best there is, soon to be the best there was, when it’s all said and done, I will be the best there ever will be.”

Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre And Money In The Bank

Though one of WWE’s most successful stars in recent memory, McIntyre has one of the worst records when it comes to the Money in the Bank contract. McIntyre made his debut in the match in 2010 and has competed six times so far but is yet to win the match. The Scottish Warrior has the second-worst record in the Money in the Bank ladder match and is only slightly ahead of the 0-7 streak of Kofi Kingston.

McIntyre has one of the worst records in the match and is also joint-second for being cashed in on. McIntyre first fell victim to the briefcase in 2021 when The Miz ended Drew’s second reign as WWE Champion. McIntyre’s long-awaited World title win in front of fans at WrestleMania was ended when Damian Priest cashed in at WrestleMania 40.

Related
Latest News
Opinions & Features

Greatest Finishers in WWE History Ranked

There have been some incredible finishing moves throughout WWE history, but some have stood the test of time better than others....

Best Randy Orton RKOs Ranked

Randy Orton's RKO has become one of the most iconic finishing moves in WWE history. Known for its sudden and devastating...

Best CM Punk Moments on AEW Dynamite: 5th Anniversary Retrospective

All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) flagship show, Dynamite, has been home to some of the most captivating moments in modern wrestling. As...
Top Stories

WWE Bad Blood 2024 Results: Hell in a Cell, Multiple Returns and more

WWE Bad Blood 2024 takes place tonight from the State Farm Arena, with a stacked card confirmed ahead of the show. We'll...

First Look: John Cena Guest Stars in The Simpsons Season 36 Premiere

John Cena is heading to Springfield. The 16-time WWE World Champion will guest star on The Simpsons Season 36 premiere, airing...

Watch: What Happened With Cody Rhodes After (9/20) SmackDown Went Off Air

Multiple top WWE stars including Liv Morgan, Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre were in action in dark matches after this week's...
Guides

Upcoming Wrestling Events: WWE, AEW, TNA, ROH and more

Wrestling fans are in for an exciting end of 2024 as major promotions like WWE, AEW, TNA, ROH, and others have...

AEW WrestleDream 2024 Pre Show Start Time: US, Australia, Europe and more

Wrestling fans around the globe are gearing up for one of the most anticipated events of the year - AEW WrestleDream...

AEW WrestleDream 2024 Pre Show Live Stream: How to watch

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) fans, get ready for an exciting night of action as WrestleDream 2024 approaches. Before the main event...
SEScoops Logo

A leading online destination for pro wrestling fans since 2004