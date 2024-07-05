Cody Rhodes Ensures Disabled Fan Attends Money in the Bank After Tickets Are Unfairly Revoked

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has ensured that a fan with a disability will attend this weekend’s WWE Money in the Bank event in Toronto, Ontario.

Mike Ashkewe was stunned when he received a phone call from the American Nightmare who informed the long-time fan that there were tickets for Money in the Bank. Not only that, but Rhodes informed Mike that WWE would pay for his transportation. You can check out a click of the pair’s conversation here.

As he explained on Twitter, Mike had won tickets to Money in the Bank through Toys R Us Canada and was excited to see the WWE Superstars in action. Just days before the show, he was informed that the offer of tickets had been rescinded as they wouldn’t be able to get accessible seating for Mike, who uses a wheelchair. Later on, Mike said that WWE had apologized and made amends.

Update:



WWE has contacted me directly and apologized profusely for what has happened.



I am going to Money in the bank with all my accessibility needs covered.



This is a good ending, whatever happens next is magical and unexpected.



THANK ALL of you who posted and helped — Mike Ashkewe (Heart of the River / O’dah ziibing) (@BirdmanDodd) July 4, 2024

Cody Rhodes was also pleased to know that Mike will be able to attend the show after all and the American Nightmare made sure to credit WWE and the Scotiabank Arena.

? enjoy the show! Good folks at @WWE & @ScotiabankArena were happy to jump in and help https://t.co/hUjjqfk0j8 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 4, 2024

Mike won’t just have a great seat at WWE Money in the Bank on July 6, but will also get to see Rhodes in non-title action. The American Nightmare will team with Kevin Owens and Randy Orton to face three members of The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu.)

WWE Money In The Bank 2024 will be the promotion’s 15th event under the name and the second to take place outside of the United States (following last year’s event in London, England.) Five matches have been confirmed for the show including two titular ladder matches as well as bouts for the World Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships.