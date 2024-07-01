Swerve Strickland Has Bryan Danielson At Top Of List Of Talents He Wants To Face

Bryan Danielson is at the top of Swerve Strickland’s list of opponents he wants to face.

Swerve once again defended his AEW World title successfully against Will Ospreay in the main event of Forbidden Door 2024 from UBS arena in New York.

The AEW star took part in the post-show media scrum after his victory. He was asked about Bryan Danielson competing in the Owens Hart Foundation Cup Tournament and if he was still gunning for a re-match against the American Dragon.

The winner of the Owen tournament is set to receive a world title shot at the upcoming All In PPV from Wembley Stadium. Swerve Strickland referenced this fact, saying that Bryan is in the position to gun for him now:

“I think he’s at the position to gun for me now, especially after tonight. But I still want that win back so bad. That’s something that still irks me to this day, that loss from Bryan. Because he’s someone I idolize and look up to, especially coming from the Pacific Northwest. We both share the Seattle-Tacoma native background.”

Swerve Strickland Wants His Win Back

Swerve Strickland then mentioned that he has been following Bryan’s career for a long time and he is determined to get his win back from the former world champion:

“And from his career for the last 10, 15 years I’ve been watching and studying that man. And getting in the ring with him, feeling how special he is? That’s a win that I need to mark off of my list. And I don’t have a long list really, it’s very small. But definitely, Bryan Danielson’s at the top of it.”

Strickland has shared the ring with Bryan only once. The two had a singles match at the October 10, 2023 episode of Dynamite where Danielson picked up the victory.

The former WWE star picked up another victory at the Forbidden Door PPV tonight. Bryan defeated Shingo Takagi in a quarterfinal match of The Owen Cup, getting him one step closer to a shot at Strickland’s world title.

You can check out the full Forbidden Door 2024 media scrum below: