Ethan Page’s Mind Blown In WWE After AEW’s Chaos & Disorganization

Ethan Page says working for WWE has already been a mind blowing experience a stark contrast to AEW, which he called, “chaotic and unorganized.”

Page recently arrived in NXT after an uneventful stint with All Elite Wrestling. He attacked NXT Champion Trick Williams in his debut appearance. By going straight after the brand’s top champion, he’s effectively invited himself into the main event scene. He lost their showdown at NXT Battleground 2024 on June 9, but All Ego is here to stay.

During an appearance on the Talk’n Shop podcast recorded ‘on location’ at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Page tells hosts Gallows and Anderson that he still cannot believe how professional the WWE ‘machine’ is compared to the last national wrestling promotion he worked at.

“I went from somewhere that was so chaotic and unorganized to a place that, I mean I’m still learning because I’m still so new here, but this is a machine and it’s incredible.”

Page learned firsthand that disorganization negatively affects talent morale. He admits he felt a bit neglected by ‘AEW creative’ and didn’t receive the support he was expecting.

“It feels good to not feel like I have to do everything myself. To have people that want to see me succeed is kind of mind blowing.”

Page is the latest wrestler to leave AEW and join WWE, but he’s not the first. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are the biggest stars to follow this path, but Jade Cargill has provided some unique insights as well. Cargill has said AEW prepared her for WWE in certain ways, but it was time to move on after doing what she had to do in AEW.

Listen to Ethan Page’s appearance on Talk’n Shop here and make sure to check out our new Wrestling Podcasts section for more great shows to listen to.