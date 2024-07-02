Mercedes Mone Talks Difficulty With WWE During Filming Of ‘The Mandalorian’

Mercedes Mone loves the WWE, but she says they were difficult to deal with when she was offered a role in The Mandalorian.

Speaking on HOT 97 in promotion for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, the former Sasha Banks talked about her time under the Star Wars banner as Koska Reeves, and how WWE wasn’t as enthused with her being in a galaxy far, far away.

“I love WWE but they tried so hard to not make me do the Mandalorian and put me on house shows when I was supposed to film.”

Mercedes noted that WWE would put her on house shows to further complicate her Mandalorian aspirations.

“It was pulling teeth just to get on that show.”

Someone who is familiar with pulling teeth is Mone’s next big rival in AEW, Britt Baker, DMD. Mone secured a solid victory against Stephanie Vacquer on Sunday before Baker walked out to make clear she has her eyes on Mercedes multiple gold.

When WWE Stars Go Hollywood

In the past, WWE garnered a reputation for not being supportive of talent outside the “WWE Universe.” Even back when Batista first got casted as Drax The Destroyer in Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise, WWE didn’t do any promotion for the film despite the fact that “The Animal” made his return for WrestleMania XXX.

Another talent familiar with WWE stonewalling their silver screen aspirations was The Rock. Aside from his WWE film projects, WWE didn’t exactly herald The Rock’s initial rise stardom until he came back into the company fold. On the flip side of that, The Rock had to distance himself a little from his pro wrestling past when he tried his hand at Hollywood.

Circumstances may be greatly different in WWE without Vince McMahon at the helm. With The Rock now on the TKO Board Of Directors and Triple H being more open-minded, Mone and other modern talent could be getting the WWE support from outside ventures.

