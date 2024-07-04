Mercedes Mone Explains Bumping Into Shane McMahon This Past Weekend

Mercedes Mone is confirming rumors that she had a face-to-face conversation with Shane McMahon this past weekend in New York City.

In a chance encounter at LaGuardia Airport ahead of Sunday’s AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view from Long Island, Mone couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw an old friend. It was an old friend that she’s always “loved” and plans to reconnect with again soon, Shane ‘o Mac.

The CEO sent the following message to subscribers of her weekly Mercedes Mone Newsletter earlier today: