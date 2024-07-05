Latest News

Jeff Jarrett Receives Ovation, Words Of Encouragement After Owen Hart Cup Loss

What does the future hold for Jeff Jarrett?

By Dominic DeAngelo

What does the future hold for Jeff Jarrett? ‘The Last Outlaw’ felt at a loss after his loss to Hangman Page in the quarterfinals of The Owen Hart Cup, but fans still paid ‘Double J’ respect.

Chicago exploded for the in-ring return of Hangman Page, but it was quickly discovered that his ‘Cowboy S***’ mantra came with cruel intentions. Page was ruthless in his assault against Jarrett, who happened to eventually get the Chicago crowd on his side. Jarrett even got a huge reaction when he locked Page in Owen Hart’s sharpshooter. Jarrett escaped Page’s grasp several times, but was caught with a Buckshot Lariat and it was good enough to keep Jarrett down. However, Page wasn’t done. For good measure he hit his Dead Eye finisher for the 1-2-3.

Page made his return after being away for months and from a storyline perspective was suspended by The Young Bucks. However, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were the ones to reinstate Hangman and implement him into the tournament. While he was a heel against Jarrett, Page also shared his disdain for The Bucks, making it clear to him he wasn’t their puppet.

Despite the loss, The Windy City did tip their cap to ‘The Last Outlaw’ as they cheered Jeff making his exit to the back.

Later on, camera crews caught up with a frustrated and despondent Jarrett as he tried to gather himself after the loss. Both Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt gave him words of encouragement, letting him know that he didn’t let the legacy of Owen Hart down, with Dutt adding opportunity will present itself stemming from the outcame. Jarrett wasn’t too convinced by that.

