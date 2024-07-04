AEW News: Hangman Page’s New Theme Music , Mustafa Ali At Dynamite, Hayabusa

Here are some news and notes coming out of this week’s AEW Dynamite Beach Break special from Chicago, IL:

Backstage at Dynamite: Former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali was backstage at visiting at Dynamite, according to PWInsider. Ali currently wrestles for New Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA, where he’s the reigning Division Champion. As previously reported, his former Retribution factionmate Dijak was backstage at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

Man in the Black Hat: Hangman Adam Page’s new theme music is “Black Hat” by Vincent Pedulla for AEW Music.

Page made a surprise return on this week’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break special. The former AEW World Champion was revealed as Jeff Jarrett’s mystery opponent in the Owen Hart Cup men’s quarterfinals. He was victorious and Jay White in the semi-finals this Saturday on AEW Collision.

Later in the evening, Page rejected an offer by the Young Bucks to rejoin The Elite for the big Team Elite vs. Team AEW Blood and Guts match later this month.

Hangman Adam Page finishes off Jeff Jarrettat AEW Dynamite, July 3, 2024 (by Ricky Havlik/AEW)

World on Fire: In addition to a new entrance tune, ShopAEW is selling a new Hangman t-shirt featuring the tagline, “World on Fire.”

Hayabusa: AEW has released a letter they received from Takanori Ezaki, brother of Japanese wrestling legend Hayabusa, prior to Sunday’s Forbidden Door PPV.

Hello, This is Takanori Ezaki, a younger brother of Hayabusa. I heard that Will Osprey would like to use Hayabusa’s costume and entrance theme for Forbidden Door. We, the family of Hayabusa, felt very proud. It’s been more than 20 years since he was injured in 2001. Many people still sent him their respects over seas. We greatly appreciate it. I wish the AEW wrestlers safety. Please keep showing us good fights, and be careful not to get injured. I also wish that both Forbidden Door and AEW will be successful. Takanori Ezaki