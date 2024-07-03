AEW Dynamite ‘Beach Break’ Preview: Bryan Danielson vs. PAC, Britt Baker & More

It’s Wednesday and you know what that means – AEW Dynamite will be live tonight on TNT from Chicago, Illinois at the Wintrust Arena. This will be as special Beach Break edition of Dynamite, presented by Shark Week, which is hosted by none other than John Cena.

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door is in the history books. Swerve Strickland remains the AEW World Champion, while TNT Champion Mercedes Mone now also holds NJPW’s Strong Women’s Championship. Dr. Britt Baker is back and has sights on getting her title back.

- Advertisement -

Dynamite Preview (July 3, 2024)

Tonight on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break 2024, the Owen Hart Foundation tournaments continue, we’ll hear Britt Baker and more:

Matches

Daniel Garcia challenges Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinals

Bryan Danielson vs. PAC

Jeff Jarrett vs. Wild Card (chosen by The Young Bucks)

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semifinals

Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale

Segments

We’ll hear from Dr. Britt Baker

Mercedes Mone will host a Double Championship celebration. She now holds the AEW TBS Championship and the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship.